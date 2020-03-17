JACKSON, Michigan — The Michigan Department of Corrections said an employee at the Jackson County Probation Office has tested positive for coronavirus. The employee had a recent history of international travel, MDOC said.

MDOC Director Heidi Washington said the employee is feeling better, but as a precaution, the Jackson County Health Department ordered all Jackson County Probation Office staff to leave work and self-quarantine for the next 14 days.

“We continue to do all we can to protect the health of our staff, their families and the offenders they supervise," said Washington.

Since all employees at the probation office are under self-quarantine, the department of corrections is making arrangements for the supervision of the offenders under probation.

The Jackson County case was reported Tuesday along with 10 other cases in Michigan, bringing the state total to 65.

