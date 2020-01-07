Michigan ease restrictions on long-term care facility visits

Visits to the facilities have been restricted to slow the spread of COVID-19.

LANSING, Mich. — Orders have been issued by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services that allow for expanded visitations at nursing and other residential facilities.

The two orders signed Tuesday by MDHHS Director Robert Gordon allow exceptions to the restrictions as long as the facilities meet specific safety requirements, such as requiring masks during visits.

Gordon noted the hardship residents of the facilities have faced because they have been unable to see loved ones because of the pandemic.

He says while visits are now allowed in some circumstances, caution and safety precautions should remain in place.

