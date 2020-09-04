GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — In 2019, Michigan Allied Poultry Industries (MAPI) egg farmers donated 5 million eggs to food pantries and ministries. In 2020, these farms are ramping up donations to help local organizations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Three local farms are also donating PPE to local hospitals, nonprofits, and first responders.

“We can see how much this pandemic is affecting our neighbors and our state, and we want to help as much as we can,” said Paul Vande Bunte, president of Konos, Inc.

Vande Bunte also said,“While we know that grocery stores need to keep shelves stocked with eggs, its just as important for us to take care of our community members struggling at this time, as well as help protect those on the front lines fighting this outbreak.”

MAPI member farms that contributed to the total donation amount include DeWeerdt Poultry Farm, Farm Crest Foods, Herbruck’s Poultry Ranch, Schipper Eggs, Sunrise Acres Egg Farm, VandeBunte Eggs and Zoet Poultry.

Donations are going to hospitals, first responders and nonprofits across the state, including LOVE Inc., Holland Rescue Mission, Holland Food Bank, Hungry For Christ, Thumb Bread Basket, Feeding America West Michigan, Food Bank of Eastern Michigan, Mel Trotter and other local food pantries and nonprofits.

“We’re incredibly proud of Michigan’s family-owned egg farms, for not only continuing donations as retail demand increases, but also donating other much needed goods to keep essential workers in our community safe,” MAPI Executive Director Allison Brink.

Brink also said,“Nutritious, local food like eggs are a staple of a healthy and balanced diet, and especially important in times of crisis, where budgets and food supplies can decrease. Our farms want to make sure that we’re extending that access to as many people in our community as possible.”

Michigan is sixth in the nation for egg production, with eight family-owned farms and 15 million egg-laying hens, predominately located in West Michigan.

The egg industry has a total of $655 million in economic impact in the state of Michigan, producing 3.8 billion eggs in Michigan every year.

Packed with plenty of vitamins and minerals for only 70 calories per egg, they contain antioxidants that help prevent vision loss, as well as choline, an essential nutrient that contributes to fetal brain development and adult brain function.

