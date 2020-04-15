LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) has announced it is expanding testing criteria for COVID-19 to include individuals with mild symptoms, and has published a COVID-19 test site finder to help residents locate testing sites near them.

“Expanded testing is needed to learn more about how COVID-19 is spreading in our state,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health. “We want to make sure people know that if they have symptoms, they should work with their medical provider to be tested.”

Michigan’s testing priority criteria now includes:

Hospitalized patients.

Symptomatic healthcare workers.

Patients in congregate facilities with symptoms, including those at: Long-term care or elderly living facilities. Jails or prisons. Homeless shelters. Residential foster care facilities. Other group living setting.

Patients age 65 and older with symptoms.

Patients with underlying conditions with symptoms.

First responders with symptoms.

Critical infrastructure workers with symptoms.

Individuals with mild symptoms.

The COVID-19 testing site finder was developed by Castlight, a health navigation platform that connects the information of hundreds of health vendors, benefits resources and plan designs into an online tool. Michiganders are able to locate testing sites by inputting their address or selecting state, county and zip.

Individuals who experience symptoms of COVID-19, such as fever, cough or shortness of breath, should contact their healthcare provider, 24/7 nurse hotline or telehealth program provided by their insurance carrier or employer to discuss whether to be evaluated for testing.

Each coronavirus test provider will determine if testing is appropriate based on symptoms and test availability in their area. Michiganders should call the COVID-19 testing site before they go to learn about testing criteria, availability and hours.

►Here is our full 13 ON YOUR SIDE coronavirus website

►Do you have more questions about COVID-19 in Michigan? Check out the state's website.

STATE RECOMMENDATIONS FOR COVID-19

Patients with confirmed infection have reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your health care provider. If you do not have a health care provider, call the nearest hospital.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.

Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.

MORE COVID-19 COVERAGE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.