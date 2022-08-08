Gov. Gretchen Whitmer experiencing 'mild symptoms' after COVID-19 diagnosis

The governor's office released the information on the diagnosis Monday night.

LANSING, Mich. — Governor Gretchen Whitmer's office has revealed that she tested positive for COVID-19 Monday night.

The governor said in a release that she is "only experiencing mild symptoms."

"After speaking with a state doctor, I will follow the proper guidance and protocols, while maintaining a remote schedule to continue getting things done for the people of Michigan. I last tested for COVID this afternoon, when I tested negative. Following standard protocol, all of my close contacts from today will be informed," Whitmer said.

“I am grateful for the support of my family, my staff, and the vaccine for offering me robust protection against the virus. I look forward to getting back to work in person, meeting with constituents, and keeping Michigan on the move."

The governor is encouraging people in Michigan to get vaccinated and boosted.

Currently more than a dozen counties in Michigan are listed as having high community levels of COVID-19. They include Calhoun, Kalamazoo, Mason and Oceana counties in West Michigan.

You can find the latest COVID-19 information for your community on the state's website.

