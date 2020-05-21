Michigan governor wins legal fight with lawmakers over virus

A judge said a 1945 law cited by Whitmer, a Democrat, is not limited to local and regional emergencies only.

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has prevailed in a high-stakes challenge from Republican lawmakers who sued over her authority to declare emergencies and order sweeping restrictions during the coronavirus outbreak.

A judge said a 1945 law cited by Whitmer, a Democrat, is not limited to local and regional emergencies only.

The House and Senate, which are controlled by Republicans, did not extend Whitmer’s disaster emergency declaration in late April but she acted anyway.

