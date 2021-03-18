x
Michigan has 5th-highest virus rate in US over past week

It's a trend state health officials say is potentially tied to the increasing prevalence of a more contagious coronavirus variant.
MICHIGAN, USA — Michigan had the country’s fifth-highest rate of new COVID-19 cases in the last week and is among 14 states where infections rose over the past two weeks.

It's a trend state health officials say is potentially tied to the increasing prevalence of a more contagious coronavirus variant. One in every 602 people was diagnosed in the past week. 

Michigan had the country’s 10th-highest per-capita case rate over the last 14 days. 

Chief medical executive Joneigh Khaldun says Michigan is in a “different place” than earlier in the pandemic because of vaccinations but warns herd immunity is in the distance.

