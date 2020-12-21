Michigan House approves critical COVID relief funding

The Michigan House gave final approval to a supplemental budget bill to provide COVID-related relief to Michigan residents Monday.

Speaker of the House Lee Chatfield voted in favor of the bill, which includes $64 million in small business survival relief, $220 million to extend unemployment benefits, $45 million in direct payments to workers who have been impacted by the virus, $75 million for hospitals and healthcare workers, $22 million for increased testing, and $57 million for vaccine distribution.

“This budget bill provides critical support to the workers and small, family businesses who have been left behind by their government and extends a lifeline right when they need it the most,” said Speaker Chatfield. “People are worried about the effects of the latest shutdown and what it means for their families. We are listening and looking for ways to help. Of course, the best way to help people is to follow the science and safely and securely reopen Michigan’s schools and small businesses. Until that happens, we will continue to fight for the people we represent, support working families with our votes and ensure everyone can continue to make ends meet.”

The vote is the latest spending action taken by the Michigan Legislature to address the COVID-19 pandemic. On top of dozens of policy reforms and multiple plans unveiled going back to March, the Legislature has spent more than $6 billion to fight the pandemic.

That spending has included almost $3 billion in support for unemployed workers and their families, hundreds of millions of dollars to fund local emergency services, funding for childcare and education, and small business and farm support.

“The coronavirus created an impossible situation, and many leaders did the best they can. But the simple truth is the state government’s uneven, inconsistent and often-politicized approach to this virus created hardship for far too many Michigan residents,” said Chatfield. “This is an important vote and an important spending plan to help families, but it is only a temporary solution. Moving forward, state government must provide better answers."

