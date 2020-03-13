LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Thursday she is ordering all K-12 schools to close starting Monday, March 16 until Sunday, April 5. School buildings are scheduled to reopen on Monday, April 6.

The schools are being closed to slow the spread of coronavirus in Michigan, including all public, private, and boarding school buildings.

The first two cases in Michigan tested positive on Tuesday, and on Thursday the number of cases jumped to 12 in areas around the state. There are now presumptive positive cases in Kent, Montcalm, Ingham, Oakland, St. Clair, Washtenaw and Wayne counties.

“Closing our K-12 school buildings is the responsible choice that will minimize the risk of exposure for children, educators, and families and mitigate the spread of coronavirus,” said Michigan State Superintendent Michael Rice. “The Department of Education will continue to work closely with our partners in state government to help our students and educators in each school district get through this time. This is about protecting the most people in Michigan.”

States like Ohio, Kentucky and Maryland have taken similar actions. Whitmer said this was not a decision she takes lightly, but she feels it is a necessary step to protect kids, teachers and families.

“Closing our school buildings is the smart thing and the right thing to do for the public’s health,” said Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Chief Deputy for Health and Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun. “These actions will help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in Michigan. I will continue to work with Governor Whitmer and our four COVID-19 task forces to ensure we protect our children, our families, and our communities.”

Whitmer declared a state of emergency earlier this week after the first cases in Michigan were confirmed to help reduce the spread of the virus.

On March 3, as cases of coronavirus continued to pop up across the country, Whitmer announced the creation of four task forces to combat the spread of the virus. They are:

The COVID-19 Task Force on State Operations, which will oversee all aspects of state operations, including employment and facilities. The COVID-19 Task Force on Health and Human Services, which will cover the provision of medical and human services. The COVID-19 Task Force on Education, which will cover all K-12 public schools, universities and colleges The COVID-19 Task Force on Economy/Workforce, which will cover the general economic impact, workforce, supply chain and business continuity.

Whitmer also activated the State Emergency Operations Center at the end of February to coordinate with state, local and federal agencies to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

What are the symptoms of coronavirus?

The CDC says patients with confirmed infection have reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.

