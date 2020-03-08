Michigan lawmaker positive for virus before Guard training

The 39-year-old said he had tested positive despite taking “reasonable precautions.”

LANSING, Mich. — A Lansing-area state lawmaker has tested positive for the coronavirus through screening required as part of his service in the Michigan Army National Guard.

Sen. Tom Barrett, of Charlotte, said Sunday night he was notified that afternoon after being tested on Friday.

The Republican sponsored a bill that would repeal a law that has given Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer broad emergency powers to act unilaterally during the pandemic.

The 39-year-old said he had tested positive despite taking “reasonable precautions.”

Video shows him wearing a mask during several legislative hearings last week and the week before.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.