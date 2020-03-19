LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer called upon the Michigan National Guard to assist the state's public health officials in deliver much needed COVID-19 supplies to communities.

Units with the state's National Guard will help the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) to assemble and load critically needed personal protection gear, such as gloves, gowns and face shields. Once packaged, MDHHS will deliver the supplies to various local public health departments.

“The members of the Michigan National Guard are experienced and proven professionals,” said Maj. Gen. Paul Rogers, adjutant general. “Our units frequently train and respond side-by-side with state and local emergency responders, making them well suited for domestic operations. The National Guard has unique capabilities, providing local first responders with additional resources to combat COVID-19.”

Whitmer said the Michigan National Guard has been involved with the state's COVID-19 response from planning and coordination since she activated the Emergency Operations Center.

Whitmer declared a state of emergency on March 10 after two cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the state. Since then, there have been more than 100 cases confirmed and the first death of a patient with COVID-19.

The governor has urged Michiganders to practice social distancing so slow the spread of the virus. Whitmer also signed multiple orders in the last two weeks including temporarily close schools, as well as restaurants, bars, coffee shops and has prohibited large gatherings of 50 people or more.

►Here's a list of all the confirmed coronavirus cases in Michigan

►Do you have more questions about COVID-19 in Michigan? Check out the state's website.

RELATED VIDEO:

MORE CORONAVIRUS NEWS:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.