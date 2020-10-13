No states have been removed from the list.

NEW YORK STATE, USA — Every Tuesday, changes are made to New York's Travel Advisory list by Governor Andrew Cuomo.

Governor Cuomo announced that Michigan, Ohio and Virginia have been added to the New York State Travel Advisory list.

No states have been removed from the list.

The advisory list is based on the number of new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people metric. The three states listed above have increased above the state's limit of 10, and that's on a seven day rolling average.

The full, updated travel advisory list is below:

Alaska

Alabama

Arkansas

Colorado

Delaware

Florida

Georgia

Guam

Iowa

Idaho

Illinois

Indiana

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Michigan

Minnesota

Missouri

Mississippi

Montana

North Carolina

North Dakota

Nebraska

New Mexico

Nevada

Ohio

Oklahoma

Puerto Rico

Rhode Island

South Carolina

South Dakota

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Virginia

Wisconsin

West Virginia

Wyoming

Today's update on the numbers:



Of the 99,070 tests reported yesterday, 1,393 were positive (1.4% of total)



Total hospitalizations are at 923.



Sadly, there were 11 COVID fatalities yesterday. pic.twitter.com/3oo8gO1xbT — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) October 13, 2020

