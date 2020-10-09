Michigan to allow outdoor visits at nursing homes, long-term facilities starting Sept. 15

"Allowing outdoor visits – with proper procedures such as requiring social distancing and masks – is good for residents and can keep everyone safe.”

LANSING, Mich — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services issued an order Thursday saying that long-term facilities can soon accept visitors again, as long as the visits are held outside.

In Michigan, visitors to nursing homes were banned because of the threat of COVID-19. However, the directive issued by MDHHS Director Robert Gordon said it provides exceptions to the governor's order that has restricted visits for months.

Under the directive, which goes into effect Tuesday, Sept. 15, visitors will be allowed at health care, residential care, congregate care and juvenile justice facilities.

“Limiting visitation has saved lives,” Gordon said. “And seeing loved ones in person is important for mental health. Allowing outdoor visits – with proper procedures such as requiring social distancing and masks – is good for residents and can keep everyone safe.”

This directive came from recommendations from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's Nursing Home Preparedness Task Force. MDHHS said this decision was also reached because of a stable number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

Outbreaks in congregate facilities dropped by 19% in the last week, MDHHS said.

Facilities must also ensure that the outdoor visitation area allows for at least 6 feet separation between all people and that they provide protection from weather elements.

The facilities must also:

Permit visits by appointment only.

Limit the number of visitors during each scheduled visit to two people or less.

Exclude visitors who cannot or will not wear a face covering during the entire visit.

Require visitors to maintain social distancing.

Limit the number of overall visitors at the facility at any given time based upon space limitations, infection control capacity and other appropriate factors to reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission.

Prohibit visits to residents who are in isolation or under observation for symptoms of COVID-19.

Restrictions were previously eased on June 30.

