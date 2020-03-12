Michigan ranks 3rd for highest number of COVID-19 deaths

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services published the latest information about COVID-19 testing, trends, hospitalizations and deaths.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As we enter a new month, the state is examining Michigan's latest COVID-19 numbers.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services recently published the latest COVID-19 data update.

It includes information about testing, trends, hospitalizations, deaths and the trajectory of the virus.

Starting with the positive trends, Michigan has seen slower growth in hospitalizations, and a flat or slight decline in cases.

However, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said an increase in cases is expected in the coming weeks. That's because of people traveling for the holidays.

The following are some other key points in the data, which spans through the end of November.

Michigan has the 3rd highest number of deaths, and 6th highest number of cases.

When it comes to the hospitalization rate, Michigan is the 7th highest. The state ranks the same for the number of COVID-19 patients in the ICU.

Although at a slower pace, hospitalizations for COVID-19 patients still increased over the last 7 weeks.

Daily tests averaged over 62,000 per day over the last week.

