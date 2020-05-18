Michigan receives new federal funds to help struggling households pay energy bills

The money will be used for crisis assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic and will help struggling households pay their energy bills.

More than $35 million in additional federal funding has been awarded to the state of Michigan to help struggling households pay utility bills during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is releasing $900 million in supplemental funding for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) this federal fiscal year, $35,130,421 of which is Michigan’s share.

This funding is in addition to over $162 million in regular LIHEAP funding given to Michigan this fiscal year. The money will be used for crisis assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic and will help struggling households pay their energy bills.

Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) Chairman Sally Talberg said struggling utility customers should contact their energy providers and ask about assistance.

“Utilities have special protections because of the extraordinary circumstances of the pandemic, but customers need to reach out and apply for utility assistance while it’s available,” Talberg said. “We want to make sure that people who need help receive it during this crisis.”

Those struggling with energy bills should reach out to their providers or visit mi211.org for details on getting assistance.

More from 13 ON YOUR SIDE: