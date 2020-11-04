On Wednesday, April 8, Michigan state health officials announced they would start reporting the number of recovered COVID-19 cases.

Moving forward, this number will be updated every Saturday.

Health officials are defining a recovered case as someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 and is 30 days out from the onset of their symptoms.

"As the pandemic continues to impact Michigan, this pool will expand to include more cases," the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services says.

Michigan's first cases of COVID-19 were reported on March 10, so it took just over a month for health officials to be able to start reporting recovered cases in using the 30-day timeline.

To see the number of recovered cases, check the state's website.

