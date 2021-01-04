Michigan reports case of virus variant identified in Brazil

The variant appears to be more contagious than other strains, and there are concerns it might affect both vaccine-induced and natural immunity.

Michigan has reported the state's first confirmed case of a coronavirus variant that was initially identified in Brazil.

The variant appears to be more contagious than other strains, and there are concerns it might affect both vaccine-induced and natural immunity.

The variant was found in a resident in Bay County. Michigan has the country's highest COVID-19 infection rate over the past week.

State Health and Human Services Director Elizabeth Hertel is concerned about the discovery of an additional variant. She is urging residents to wear their masks properly, socially distance, avoid crowds and make a plan to be vaccinated.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.