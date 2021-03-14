Michigan Republicans push for probe of nursing home orders

Republican lawmakers, who have long criticized Whitmer’s handling of the outbreak, want a review.

LANSING, Mich. — Allegations that New York intentionally manipulated data regarding COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes has led Republicans to demand an investigation in Michigan, where Gov. Gretchen Whitmer — early in the pandemic — told such facilities to admit or readmit COVID-affected residents under certain conditions.

The Democratic governor has said the requirement never took effect. She defends allowing recovering coronavirus patients into nursing homes as consistent with federal guidance while hospitals faced potentially being overrun last spring.

Republican lawmakers, who have long criticized Whitmer’s handling of the outbreak, want a review.

Related video:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.