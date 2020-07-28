Michigan residents can participate in COVID-19 vaccine study

After two doses, scientists will closely track which group experiences more infections as they go about their daily routines.

DETROIT — A hospital system in southeastern Michigan is looking for up to 5,000 volunteers for a COVID-19 vaccine study.

Henry Ford Health System is working with the National Institutes of Health and Moderna Inc., which want 30,000 people in the U.S.

Volunteers won’t know if they’re getting the real shot or a dummy version.

After two doses, scientists will closely track which group experiences more infections as they go about their daily routines.

People who want to volunteer or learn more about the vaccine trial can visit www.henryford.com/ModernaVaccine.