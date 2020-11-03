MICHIGAN, USA — State universities and colleges have canceled in-person classes and transitioned to online classes for a designated period of time or through the end of the semester after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency Tuesday in relation to the new virus in Michigan.
The state's first two presumptive cases of COVID-19 were announced Tuesday. Two people from the east side of the state are hospitalized and their specimens will be sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for confirmatory testing.
RELATED: Two presumptive cases of coronavirus confirmed in Michigan
As a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the state, multiple colleges and universities state-wide have transitioned to online classes.
Here is a list:
- Central Michigan University: All classes will move online after spring break through March 20.
- Eastern Michigan University: Face-to-face classes suspended from March 12 through March 31. On-campus/in-person classes tentatively set to resume April 1.
- Grand Rapids Community College: Online classes begin on March 16. They will be effective through April 3.
- Grand Valley State University: All on-campus classes are canceled from March 12 to 15. Online teaching will begin March 16 through March 29.
- Hope College: All classes on March 12 are canceled. Online classed begin on March 23, after spring break.
- Lake Superior State University: Classes transition to online on March 16 through at least April 17.
- Michigan State University: Classes taught through online lectures through April 20.
- Michigan Technological University: Face-to-face classes suspended effective March 16.
- Northern Michigan University: All classes canceled Thursday, March 12 and Friday, March 13. Online classes begin March 16 and continue through April 3.
- Oakland University: Online classes begin on March 16 and continue through the end of the semester, April 25.
- Saginaw Valley State: Face-to-face instruction suspended effective March 16 through at least April 17.
- University of Michigan (all campuses): Classes canceled Thursday, March 12 and Friday, March 13. Classes will begin online on March 16 and continue through the end of the semester on April 21.
- Wayne State University: Spring break extended to March 23. Online classes begin after that.
- Western Michigan University: All classes canceled Thursday, March 12 and Friday, March 13. Online classes begin on March 16 through April 3.
This is a developing story. This list will be updated as information becomes available.
RELATED: WMU announce classes to be taught by 'distance education' through April 3 amid new virus concerns
RELATED: Central Michigan moves classes to online-only because of COVID-19 concerns
RELATED: MSU moves to all online classes through April 20
More stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:
- Coronavirus live updates: WHO classifies coronavirus as a pandemic, Trump to address nation
- Gov. Whitmer urges Michiganders to take precautionary steps to slow spread of COVID-19
- NCAA President: March Madness games will happen without fans in attendance
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.