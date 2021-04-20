Michigan set to surpass 6 million COVID vaccine doses administered Tuesday

To date, 45% of Michiganders have received at least one dose, with 30% of Michiganders being fully vaccinated.

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan is set to surpass six million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered Tuesday, according to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s office. The most recent one million vaccines were administered in a record 11 days.

“Today, Michigan will surpass six million doses administered of the safe, effective COVID-19 vaccines,” said Whitmer. “My daughter and I were proud to add two to that number on April 6, and my administration and I will not stop until we reach our goal of equitably vaccinating 70% of Michiganders ages 16 and up.

“Our rollout continues picking up steam. We’ve administered six million doses in just over four months, and we went from five to six million in only 11 days. Despite the incredible progress we have made, however, we are still fighting this virus.”

To date, 45% of Michiganders have received at least one dose, with 30% being fully vaccinated. The state has also repeatedly hit its daily dose goal of 100,000 shots.

However, Michigan has recently been considered the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic, with cases surging throughout the state. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported a combined case count of 8,574 for Sunday and Monday; the department has recorded 793,881 positive cases since the onset of the pandemic.

“The rising cases and hospitalization rates are a reminder that we must continue masking up, socially distancing, washing our hands, and crucially, getting vaccinated,” Whitmer said. “Michigan is also working closely with our federal partners to surge life-saving therapeutic treatments that will help keep people out of the hospital.

“We still have strong public health laws on the books, and I know that if we keep pressing on with our individual efforts to slow the spread and get vaccinated, we will emerge from this pandemic stronger than ever and celebrate Independence Day together with friends and family. We will become the state that beats this damn virus.”

