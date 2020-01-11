Michigan sets single-day record for COVID-19 cases

The 7-day rolling average is higher than it was in April.

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan reported a single-day record of new confirmed coronavirus cases Saturday: 3,792.

The state health department also said there were 31 additional deaths, including 20 that could have occurred days or weeks ago. They turned up in a records review.

The number of people confirmed to have been infected since March stands at nearly 179,000. More than 121,000 have recovered.

There have been at least 7,340 deaths related to COVID-19.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.