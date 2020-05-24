Michigan State Police report successful first day of free COVID-19 testing in Muskegon

With over 2,000 available tests, Moore said she hopes to test between 1,500 and 2,000 people this weekend.

LANSING, Mich. — Saturday morning began a weekend of free, drive-through COVID-19 testing for Muskegon Heights Residents. The testing will resume today at 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

To make this free testing possible, the Michigan National Guard teamed up with the Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local partners. Their goal is to provide widespread, no-cost testing to any residents, whether they have been exposed to a positive coronavirus case or aren’t exhibiting any symptoms at all.

"We thought it was very important that community partners come together to make this happen because we want to be able to mitigate the spread of COVID-19,” said Kathy Moore, health officer and public health director, Muskegon County, Michigan. "Identifying individuals who are positive will also help us identify the employers and close contacts, and continue to advise people to quarantine or isolate, if positive, even if the stay home order is relaxed.”

As of Saturday, Muskegon County has recorded 583 positive cases and 28 deaths.

“My concern is that COVID-19 has had a disproportionate and devastating impact on Muskegon Heights,” said City Manager of the City of Muskegon Heights Troy Bell. “You can’t fight what you can’t see. Getting testing is critical to our recovery and I am encouraging all our citizens to come out this weekend to take advantage of this opportunity.”

This weekend, the free tests are happening at the Farmers Market in Muskegon Heights. With over 2,000 available tests, Moore said she hopes to test between 1,500 and 2,000 people this weekend.

The Michigan National Guard will also be supporting a similar event in Flint starting today. The Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church in Flint is the location of a two-day, drive-through COVID-19 testing sight taking place Sunday and Monday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

