Michigan State University will require COVID-19 vaccines for all students, staff this fall

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State University is the latest institution that will require students and staff to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 before returning to campus in the fall.

The university made the announcement Friday that all students and staff will need to be fully vaccinated by August 31. There will be limited exemptions for medical or religious reasons.

In addition, beginning August 1, MSU will require masks indoors in all campus buildings and other facilities associated with MSU throughout the state. This requirement will be in place for at least the first weeks of the fall semester.

Students, faculty or staff who have not completed getting their vaccine and those exempt from the vaccine for health or religious reasons will be required to take part in MSU’s Early Detection Program or other measures.

Michigan State University says they'll announce more details on the new requirements in the coming days.

