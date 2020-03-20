Michigan officials reported 225 more COVID-19 cases Friday, which brings the total to 549. The majority of those cases have been recorded over the past two days, now that the state data includes positive results from private labs.

Kent County continues to have the most cases in West Michigan, with 12 total. Local health officials confirmed four additional positives on Thursday, plus three more Friday.

Montcalm and Ottawa counties both have one case each.

Friday's updated tally on COVID-19 cases in Michigan shows there is one out of state case, which health officials say is an out of state patient who is being treated in the state. Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties are the hardest hit. All of the cases are in the Lower Peninsula.

Kent County Health Department Director Dr. Adam London said in a daily update Thursday evening that the most recent cases involve three patients in their 20s and one in their 30s. He said all four patients are doing well and recovering.

"Young people are not invulnerable to COVID-19 and we are learning this lesson across the nation," Dr. London said.

London said he believes the number of confirmed cases statewide is actually much higher than the 110 recorded cases because testing has been so limited. London said a strain on resources is why the county is not able to provide drive-thru testing.

