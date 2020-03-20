LANSING, Mich. — As life in Michigan has shuttered to a halt with bars, restaurants, gyms and venues being mandated to close amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the state is seeing a massive rise in the number of unemployment claims.

The state says more than 55,000 people filed claims through Wednesday, which is an increase of more than 15-fold above normal, the Associated Press reports.

RELATED: COVID-19 forces changes at West Michigan Works!

The Michigan Department of Treasury says anyone who has been laid off or had their place of employment closed due to coronavirus should call the Treasury’s Collections Service Center at 517-636-5265.

“Our first and foremost priority is the health and safety of Michiganders,” State Treasurer Rachael Eubanks said. “If you are currently unemployed or are facing other hardships due to the COVID-19 emergency and are paying on a state tax debt, please contact us so we can work with you during this difficult situation.”

Earlier this week, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order to expand eligibility for unemployment benefits.

More stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.