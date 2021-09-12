Michigan's 'deeply concerning' COVID-19 surge not abating

State health leaders urged Michiganders on Friday to receive vaccinations and booster shots to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan's COVID-19 surge is trending in a "deeply concerning direction" ahead of the winter holidays and, unlike a year ago, is not subsiding following Thanksgiving.

State health officials delivered that sobering message Friday while urging vaccines and booster shots.

“I strongly urge all Michiganders to number one, get vaccinated, get boosted,” said Chief Health Executive Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian. “Two, wear a well-fitting mask whenever you are in indoor public settings. And three, get tested.”

Infection rates and hospitalizations are at all-time highs 21 months into the pandemic. Vaccination rates lag the national average. Three in four patients hospitalized with the coronavirus are unvaccinated.

State health director Elizabeth Hertel warns the omicron variant may be more transmissible than the delta variant. The first case of the omicron variant in Kent County was detected Thursday.

Health officials say that the individual is fully vaccinated, but did not receive a booster shot. It is reported that the individual is experiencing a "mild illness" from the variant.

The omicron variant was named a Variant of Concern on Nov. 26, which means the variant showed evidence of being more contagious, causing more severe illness or resistance to diagnostics, treatments or vaccines.

Michigan is deploying additional ventilators to hospitals and seeking more from the national stockpile.

To learn more about the omicron variant in Kent County, click here.

Watch the full press conference with health leaders below:

Related video:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.