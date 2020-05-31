Michigan's vaccination rates drop, could lead to outbreaks

Some parents worried about the virus have kept their young children home.

DETROIT — Public health officials worry future outbreaks of vaccine-preventable diseases could emerge in Michigan as vaccination rates have dramatically fallen during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to The Detroit News, parents began canceling their appointments in March. Vaccination rates overall for children 18 and younger fell by more than 20%.

Measles vaccinations, in particular, dropped about 76% among 16-month-old children.

Michigan Department of Public Health officials say everybody must get caught up on their immunizations to assure that everybody is protected from vaccine-preventable diseases.

