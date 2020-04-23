LANSING, Mich. — On April 23, Gov. Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services (DIFS) announced the creation of MiMortgage Relief Partnership, which consists of over 200 of Michigan's financial institutions.

The goal of the partnership is to recognize and expand upon COVID-19 relief measures institutions already have in place to make sure no one experiencing financial hardship will lose their home.

The partnership will encourage financial institutions to offer the same options for consumers in need of help.

“No one should have to worry about losing their home during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Whitmer also said, “With the MiMortgage Relief Partnership, Michigan’s credit unions, banks, and lenders have stepped to the plate to help our residents who are suffering financial losses due to COVID-19 by providing a 90-day grace period for mortgage payments.”

By signing onto the partnership, participating institutions agreed to continue working with impacted residential mortgage loan borrows in at least the following ways:

Provide affected borrowers with a 90-day grace period for all mortgage payments

Provide relief from mortgage-related late fees and charges for 90 days

Will not begin new foreclosures for 60 days after affected borrowers reach an agreement with their financial institution

Refrain from reporting adverse credit score information based on the borrower accessing relief

Work with borrowers on their specific needs or concerns

Financial institutions will also provide a streamlined process for requesting forbearance related to COVID-19, confirm approval and terms for all forbearance agreements with solutions to resume payments afterwards, as well as, provide the opportunity for borrowers to extend their forbearance agreement if they are still being financially impacted by COVID-19.

As of April 22, over 200 institutions have signed onto the partnership. Participating institutions are listed on the MiMortgage Relief Partnership website.

“The strength of our financial system will be an important factor in how Michigan recovers economically from COVID-19,” DIFS Director Anita G. Fox said.

Fox also said,“Through the MiMortgage Relief Partnership, financial institutions will continue to help customers find the solutions that best fit their needs, and to focus relief efforts on those most impacted by the crisis. Michigan residents who can meet their financial obligations can continue to do so, while those who need assistance will be able to work with their financial institutions to access relief.”

Borrowers experiencing financial hardship due to COVID-19 are encouraged to reach out to their financial institution directly for available relief options and to work out an agreement.

Borrowers are encouraged to do so before their loan becomes delinquent. DIFS never advises borrowers to stop making loan payments.

Financial institutions and their servicers are experiencing high volumes of inquires and may recommend using online serves for the quickest service. Loans held with financial institutions may be serviced by another company.

Lenders who service federally-backed mortgages are subject to federal rules.

Borrowers with these loans can visit the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau page for a guide on COVID-19 mortgage relief options.

For more information about COVID-19 related mortgage relief visit the MiMortage Relief website or call DIFS at (877)999-6442.

