MIOSHA: Another round of employers cited for COVID-19 workplace safety violations

Employers in Grand Rapids, Grandville, Kalamazoo, and Allendale were among the 20 recently cited by MIOSHA.

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration (MIOSHA) recently announced another round of employers who have been cited for COVID-19 workplace safety violations.

MIOSHA said the employers were inspected and issued COVID-19 emergency rule or general duty citations, including twenty different workplaces that have failed in some way to protect workers and take safety precautions.

Under MIOSHA’s Emergency Rules, businesses that resume in-person work must, among other things, have a written COVID-19 preparedness and response plan and provide thorough training to their employees that covers, at a minimum, workplace infection-control practices, the proper use of personal protection equipment (PPE), and steps workers must take to notify the business or operation of any symptoms of COVID-19 or a suspected or confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19. An emergency rule citation carries a fine of up to $7,000.

The MIOSHA general duty clause requires an employer to provide a workplace that is free from recognized hazards that are causing, or are likely to cause, death or serious physical harm to the employee. A general duty clause citation carries a fine of up to $7,000.

On-site inspections conducted by MIOSHA’s general industry and construction industry enforcement divisions determined ten employers allegedly committed violations by failing to implement necessary precautions to protect employees from contracting COVID-19. Deficiencies included a lack of health screenings, face coverings, employee training, and overall preparedness plans.

The cited employers have 15 working days from receipt of the MIOSHA citations to contest the violations and penalties. Employers must provide proof to MIOSHA that abatement has been completed.

The latest MIOSHA citations were issued to the below companies for the following issues:

COVID-19 Emergency Rules Citations

Kortman Masonry, Inc. of Grandville, MI, was fined $1,000 for violations of COVID-19 workplace safety requirements for not having a COVID-19 preparedness and response plan, not conducting a daily entry self-screening of employees and not having employees maintain 6 feet of distance where possible. Total penalties, including other workplace violations, is $2,000. The inspection was initiated as a planned-programmed inspection, view full citation document.

of Grandville, MI, was fined $1,000 for violations of COVID-19 workplace safety requirements for not having a COVID-19 preparedness and response plan, not conducting a daily entry self-screening of employees and not having employees maintain 6 feet of distance where possible. Total penalties, including other workplace violations, is $2,000. The inspection was initiated as a planned-programmed inspection, view full citation document. Orchard Hill Mechanical, Inc. of Casnovia, MI, was fined $1,000 for violations of COVID-19 workplace safety requirements for lack of a preparedness and response plan and not wearing face coverings. Total penalties, including other workplace violations, were $1,400. The inspection was initiated as a planned-programmed inspection, view full citation document.

of Casnovia, MI, was fined $1,000 for violations of COVID-19 workplace safety requirements for lack of a preparedness and response plan and not wearing face coverings. Total penalties, including other workplace violations, were $1,400. The inspection was initiated as a planned-programmed inspection, view full citation document. Artistic Decorating, Inc. of Flint, MI, was cited for an other-than-serious violation of MIOSHA COVID-19 Emergency Rules, specifically the lack of a written preparedness and response plan. Total penalties, including other workplace violations, were $1,000. The inspection was initiated as a planned-programmed inspection, view full citation document.

of Flint, MI, was cited for an other-than-serious violation of MIOSHA COVID-19 Emergency Rules, specifically the lack of a written preparedness and response plan. Total penalties, including other workplace violations, were $1,000. The inspection was initiated as a planned-programmed inspection, view full citation document. F M Carpenters, LLC of Detroit, MI, was cited for an other-than-serious violation of MIOSHA COVID-19 Emergency Rules, specifically the lack of a preparedness and response plan. Total penalties for other workplace violations were $800. The inspection was initiated as a planned-programmed inspection, view full citation document.

of Detroit, MI, was cited for an other-than-serious violation of MIOSHA COVID-19 Emergency Rules, specifically the lack of a preparedness and response plan. Total penalties for other workplace violations were $800. The inspection was initiated as a planned-programmed inspection, view full citation document. F. Corporation DBA D.F. Floor Covering of Flint, MI, was fined $1,000 for violations of COVID-19 workplace safety requirements for not developing a preparedness and response plan, not documenting daily health screenings, not requiring face coverings, and no training for COVID-19. The inspection was initiated as a planned-programmed inspection, view full citation document.

of Flint, MI, was fined $1,000 for violations of COVID-19 workplace safety requirements for not developing a preparedness and response plan, not documenting daily health screenings, not requiring face coverings, and no training for COVID-19. The inspection was initiated as a planned-programmed inspection, view full citation document. Victor Carmona Services, LLC of Allendale, MI, was cited for violations of COVID-19 workplace safety requirements for lack of a preparedness and response plan. Total penalties, including other workplace violations, were $1,000. The inspection was initiated as a planned-programmed inspection, view full citation document.

of Allendale, MI, was cited for violations of COVID-19 workplace safety requirements for lack of a preparedness and response plan. Total penalties, including other workplace violations, were $1,000. The inspection was initiated as a planned-programmed inspection, view full citation document. National Parts Depot-Michigan in Canton, MI, was fined $4,900 for violations of COVID-19 workplace safety requirements including not detailing all required measures in a written COVID-19 preparedness and response program, not requiring or enforcing face coverings, not posting signs or other communication for employees and customers regarding COVID-19 symptoms and face covering requirements, not implementing an enhanced cleaning schedule, not implementing plexiglass barriers, not providing COVID-19 training, and not developing or implementing a screening protocol for employees. The inspection was initiated by an employee complaint, view full citation document.

in Canton, MI, was fined $4,900 for violations of COVID-19 workplace safety requirements including not detailing all required measures in a written COVID-19 preparedness and response program, not requiring or enforcing face coverings, not posting signs or other communication for employees and customers regarding COVID-19 symptoms and face covering requirements, not implementing an enhanced cleaning schedule, not implementing plexiglass barriers, not providing COVID-19 training, and not developing or implementing a screening protocol for employees. The inspection was initiated by an employee complaint, view full citation document. United Construction Services LLC of Harbor Springs, MI, was cited for violations of COVID-19 workplace safety requirements for not having on site a preparedness and response plan and not documenting daily health screenings. Total penalties, including other workplace violations, were $800. The inspection was initiated as a planned-programmed inspection, view full citation document.

of Harbor Springs, MI, was cited for violations of COVID-19 workplace safety requirements for not having on site a preparedness and response plan and not documenting daily health screenings. Total penalties, including other workplace violations, were $800. The inspection was initiated as a planned-programmed inspection, view full citation document. JRN Construction Services, LLC of Flint, MI, was cited for an other-than-serious violation of MIOSHA COVID-19 Emergency Rules, specifically the lack of a preparedness and response plan. Total penalties, including other workplace violations, were $800. The inspection was initiated as a planned-programmed inspection, view full citation document.

of Flint, MI, was cited for an other-than-serious violation of MIOSHA COVID-19 Emergency Rules, specifically the lack of a preparedness and response plan. Total penalties, including other workplace violations, were $800. The inspection was initiated as a planned-programmed inspection, view full citation document. Christian Etheridge State Farm in Temperance, MI, was cited for other-than-serious violations of COVID-19 workplace safety requirements including not documenting their remote-work policy, not performing a health surveillance screening protocol on the day the MIOSHA inspector arrived, and not maintaining documentation for employee training related to COVID-19. The inspection was initiated under the COVID-19 Office SEP, view full citation document.

in Temperance, MI, was cited for other-than-serious violations of COVID-19 workplace safety requirements including not documenting their remote-work policy, not performing a health surveillance screening protocol on the day the MIOSHA inspector arrived, and not maintaining documentation for employee training related to COVID-19. The inspection was initiated under the COVID-19 Office SEP, view full citation document. House of Pets, Inc. in Westland, MI, was fined $400.00 for violations of COVID-19 workplace safety requirements including not performing a health screening protocol for employees, not conducting an exposure determination, not developing a written COVID-19 Preparedness and Response Plan, not posting signs at the store entrance informing customers not to enter if they are or have been sick, and not documenting employee training related to COVID-19. The inspection was initiated in response to an employee complaint, view full citation document.

General Duty Citations

Tri State Development Inc. of Saginaw MI was fined $1,000 for violations of COVID- 19 workplace safety requirements including lack of a preparedness and response plan, failing to train employees on COVID-19 control strategies, lack of social distancing, and lack of face coverings when workers could not consistently maintain six feet of social distancing. Total penalties including other workplace violations were $2,800. The inspection was initiated as a planned program inspection, view full citation document.

of Saginaw MI was fined $1,000 for violations of COVID- 19 workplace safety requirements including lack of a preparedness and response plan, failing to train employees on COVID-19 control strategies, lack of social distancing, and lack of face coverings when workers could not consistently maintain six feet of social distancing. Total penalties including other workplace violations were $2,800. The inspection was initiated as a planned program inspection, view full citation document. Jose Torres Construction, LLC of Grand Rapids, MI was fined $2,100 for violations of COVID-19 workplace safety requirements including lack of a preparedness and response plan, failing to train employees on COVID-19 control strategies, lack of social distancing, and lack of face coverings when workers could not consistently maintain six feet of social distancing. Total penalties, including other workplace violations, were $9,000. The inspection was initiated as a planned-programmed inspection, view full citation document.

of Grand Rapids, MI was fined $2,100 for violations of COVID-19 workplace safety requirements including lack of a preparedness and response plan, failing to train employees on COVID-19 control strategies, lack of social distancing, and lack of face coverings when workers could not consistently maintain six feet of social distancing. Total penalties, including other workplace violations, were $9,000. The inspection was initiated as a planned-programmed inspection, view full citation document. J. McQuestion & Sons, Inc. of Leroy, MI was fined $2,800 for violations of COVID-19 workplace safety requirements including lack of daily entry screening protocol, lack of social distancing, failure to increase cleaning and disinfection, failure to notify health department of an employee with a confirmed case of COVID-19, lack of recordkeeping, and lack of face coverings when workers could not consistently maintain six feet of social distancing. The inspection was in response to an employee complaint, view full citation document.

of Leroy, MI was fined $2,800 for violations of COVID-19 workplace safety requirements including lack of daily entry screening protocol, lack of social distancing, failure to increase cleaning and disinfection, failure to notify health department of an employee with a confirmed case of COVID-19, lack of recordkeeping, and lack of face coverings when workers could not consistently maintain six feet of social distancing. The inspection was in response to an employee complaint, view full citation document. Country Boy Builder, LLC of Sheridan, MI was fined $2,100 for violations of COVID-19 workplace safety requirements including lack of a preparedness and response plan, failing to train employees on COVID-19 control strategies, lack of social distancing, and lack of face coverings when workers could not consistently maintain six feet of social distancing. Total penalties, including other workplace violations, were $8,300. The inspection was initiated as a planned-programmed inspection, view full citation document.

of Sheridan, MI was fined $2,100 for violations of COVID-19 workplace safety requirements including lack of a preparedness and response plan, failing to train employees on COVID-19 control strategies, lack of social distancing, and lack of face coverings when workers could not consistently maintain six feet of social distancing. Total penalties, including other workplace violations, were $8,300. The inspection was initiated as a planned-programmed inspection, view full citation document. C&M Exterior, LLC of Kalamazoo, MI was fined $2,800 for violations of COVID-19 workplace safety requirements including lack of a preparedness and response plan, failing to train employees on COVID-19 control strategies, lack of social distancing, and lack of face coverings when workers could not consistently maintain six feet of social distancing. Total penalties, including other workplace violations, were $6,100. The inspection was initiated as a planned-programmed inspection, view full citation document.

of Kalamazoo, MI was fined $2,800 for violations of COVID-19 workplace safety requirements including lack of a preparedness and response plan, failing to train employees on COVID-19 control strategies, lack of social distancing, and lack of face coverings when workers could not consistently maintain six feet of social distancing. Total penalties, including other workplace violations, were $6,100. The inspection was initiated as a planned-programmed inspection, view full citation document. Eastbrook Homes Inc. of Grand Rapids, MI was fined $3,500 for violations of COVID-19 workplace safety requirements including lack of a preparedness and response plan, failing to train employees on COVID-19 control strategies, lack of social distancing, lack of self-screening protocols for COVID-19, and lack of face coverings when workers could not consistently maintain six feet of social distancing. Total penalties, including other workplace violations, were $5,500. The inspection was initiated as a planned-programmed inspection, view full citation document.

of Grand Rapids, MI was fined $3,500 for violations of COVID-19 workplace safety requirements including lack of a preparedness and response plan, failing to train employees on COVID-19 control strategies, lack of social distancing, lack of self-screening protocols for COVID-19, and lack of face coverings when workers could not consistently maintain six feet of social distancing. Total penalties, including other workplace violations, were $5,500. The inspection was initiated as a planned-programmed inspection, view full citation document. High Point Roofing, LLC of Holton, MI was fined $2,100 for violations of COVID-19 workplace safety requirements including lack of a preparedness and response plan, failing to train employees on COVID-19 control strategies, lack of social distancing, and lack of face coverings when workers could not consistently maintain six feet of social distancing. Total penalties including other workplace violations, were$5,300. The inspection was initiated as a planned programmed inspection, view full citation document.

of Holton, MI was fined $2,100 for violations of COVID-19 workplace safety requirements including lack of a preparedness and response plan, failing to train employees on COVID-19 control strategies, lack of social distancing, and lack of face coverings when workers could not consistently maintain six feet of social distancing. Total penalties including other workplace violations, were$5,300. The inspection was initiated as a planned programmed inspection, view full citation document. Sid’s Professional Roofing & More, LLC of Covert, MI was fined $2,100 for violations of COVID-19 workplace safety requirements including lack of a preparedness and response plan, failing to train employees on COVID-19 control strategies, lack of social distancing, and lack of face coverings when workers could not consistently maintain six feet of social distancing. Total penalties, including other workplace violations, were $8,200. The inspection was initiated as a planned-programmed inspection, view full citation document.

of Covert, MI was fined $2,100 for violations of COVID-19 workplace safety requirements including lack of a preparedness and response plan, failing to train employees on COVID-19 control strategies, lack of social distancing, and lack of face coverings when workers could not consistently maintain six feet of social distancing. Total penalties, including other workplace violations, were $8,200. The inspection was initiated as a planned-programmed inspection, view full citation document. Michigan Web Press DBA Stafford Media Solutions in Greenville, MI will be fined $4,200 for violations of COVID-19 workplace safety requirements including the lack of training for employees on the workplace controls for an infectious disease, not enforcing the use of masks, and not routinely cleaning or disinfecting frequently touched surfaces such as wiping down machine control and tools used between employees. Total penalties, including non-COVID citations, is $7,800. The inspection was initiated in response to an employee complaint, view full citation document.

A complete list of MIOSHA COVID-19 workplace safety citations is available online.

