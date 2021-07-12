Can you mix and match your COVID booster? Doctors say yes

"New research shows that mixing and matching vaccines may actually be more effective," said Dr. Liam Sullivan of Spectrum Health.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The recent COVID surge comes as scientists continue to investigate the new Omicron variant.

It also has many people rushing to get their booster shots, but some are wondering if you can mix and match your booster shot?

13 ON YOUR SIDE spoke with two infectious disease experts, Dr. Matthew Sims of Beaumont Health and Dr. Liam Sullivan of Spectrum Health, and they confirmed you can mix and match your COVID booster.

Dr. Sims said via email, "As COVID-19 boosters, each of the three vaccines — Pfizer, Moderna and J & J — are approved by the FDA and CDC for mixing and matching. New research shows that mixing and matching vaccines may actually be more effective."

Dr Sims added, "The approach teaches the body to respond to different stimuli when mounting its defense against the coronavirus. A study released in early October suggests that people who originally received the single-dose J & J vaccine -- then took a Moderna booster, experienced a 76-fold increase in protective antibodies, compared to a four-fold increase for those who received both initial and booster doses of J & J. Overall, however, research has so far shown the mRNA vaccines, Pfizer and Moderna, to be the most effective as COVID-19 boosters.

"All of that said, if you get boosted, we are confident you will receive considerable protection against the omicron variant should it begin to pose a significant threat. In the meantime, the delta variant continues as the dominate risk in the U.S. and of course here in Michigan.

"To fight all forms of COVID, I strongly recommend people get vaccinated and boosted, avoid crowds, practice appropriate social distancing and wear masks in all public, indoor settings," Dr. Sims said.

Dr. Liam Sullivan echoed Dr. Sims and said as we are in the middle of the holiday season, the best way to stay safe is doing what health officials have been saying since the start of the pandemic.

"I think that there's a lot unknown about the variant right now," Dr. Sullivan said. "I think people need to continue practicing safety measures, wearing a mask, and trying to keep distance from other people, particularly if you're unvaccinated."

Dr. Sullivan added, "And if you haven't been vaccinated now is a good time to get vaccinated with a primary series and if you haven't had a booster shot and you're eligible to get a booster shot it's a great time to get a booster shot."

Dr. Sullivan said we should assume the Omricon variant is already here in Michigan. Additionally, he said it bares repeating that getting vaccinated or your booster shot will give you the best protection.

So when should you get your booster? Doctors say on the Johns Hopkins Medicine website, the CDC recommends a COVID-19 booster if you are 18 or older and: Received the Janssen/Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least two months ago. Received both shots of either the Moderna or Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at least six months ago.

Related video:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.