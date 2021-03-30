More people are hospitalized with COVID-19, and they tend to be younger

Spectrum Health leaders say inpatients with COVID-19 have nearly tripled in the past few weeks. However, they have yet to treat a person fully vaccinate.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Spectrum Health leaders updated the public Tuesday about what the hospital system is currently experiencing with COVID-19 patients.

The bad news is the number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 have "jumped up dramatically." Those currently at Spectrum Health for the virus are averaging much younger than previous spikes. Currently, there are 134 patients at Spectrum Health positive for COVID-19.

There is, however, some hopeful news. Tina Freese Decker, Spectrum Health's President and CEO, said they have yet to care for someone who has been fully vaccinated.

"In this latest surge that we are seeing, it shows the benefits of being vaccinated," said Freese Decker, "People showing up in our hospitals with COVID-19 are significantly younger on average, than during the fall surge."

The number of those hospitalized over the age of 70 have also decreased, which is the age group most fully vaccinated.

Some of those hospitalized have also been moved to the intensive care unit (ICU). Dr. Darryl Elmouchi, Spectrum Health West Michigan's President, says in the past four or 5 days, there has been a jump in ICU COVID patients. However, it is still far lower than the worst around Thanksgiving.

"We’re just hitting that ICU admission phase now," said Elmouchi, "Our ICU admissions have doubled in four days. Still manageable numbers, but still more than we had a few days ago. And sadly, what is generally to follow, if past experience were to tell us, is in a week or ten days, we’ll start to see an increase in deaths."

The test positivity rate at Spectrum Health has also increased. It is currently at 12.8 percent. Freese Decker said Michigan's seven day positivity rate is about 11.8 percent.

The West Michigan Vaccine Clinic, located at the DeVos place, announced opening eligibly to those over the age of 16 Tuesday. When asked, Elmouchi said the increase in a younger age group being hospitalized was part of that decision.

"As we're seeing younger folks being hospitalized, we all recognize, as does the state, that the more vaccine we get into younger folks, the better sooner. So, that's a big part of it," said Elmouchi, "The other part is we just wanted to simplify for everyone. As you recall, the governor made an announcement just a few weeks ago, about a slow steady march to opening it up to all 16 plus in the state. That was scheduled for next Monday. But then, last night, she came out, as did other state officials saying, let's do this even sooner."

In the recent months, Spectrum Health has also seen an increase in the number of pediatric patients with active COVID-19 in the hospital. Also, there have been a number of MIS-C cases over the past couple of months.

Since the vaccinations have rolled out, there has been a high demand for doses. Jonathan Ashford, Spectrum Health United's COO, said they have seen an increase in dose allocation from health departments. Spectrum Health received 32,000 doses of the vaccine this week.

"We have not seen, I would say, stability in the amount of doses that we're receiving," said Ashford, "But we are optimistic we're going to continue to receive the volume that we have, hopefully this week, and continue to leverage and partner with our local health departments to truly get the vaccine as many arms as fast as possible."

