More than 60 Kent County pastors pledge to halt in-person worship amid 3-week pause

Participating churches will discontinue large gatherings such as worship services, weddings, and meetings of more than five individuals until Dec. 8

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — In response to capacity shortages in hospitals and health systems across the state, local churches across Grand Rapids and Kent County will further limit in-person gatherings beginning Wednesday, Nov. 18, to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Participating churches will discontinue large gatherings such as worship services, weddings, and meetings of more than five individuals until Dec. 8, according to a press release from the Kent County COVID-19 Church Task Force.

“Our goal is to stand with our front-line medical workers and public health officials,” said Rev. Joe Jones, Grand Rapids 2nd Ward City Commissioner. “We need to do this for the brave men and women who provide life-saving health care, and we need to do this to ensure there is adequate hospital capacity to serve anyone who needs care for cancer, a heart attack, or any number of medical crises. This pandemic is having a devastating impact on our beloved community and the virus does not discriminate. It’s affecting all, regardless of zip code, race, socioeconomic status or age.”

The Kent County COVID-19 Church Task Force has met weekly with leaders from the Kent County Health Department since the first documented case of COVID-19 in March. Since then, task force leaders have worked with the health department to reduce the transmission rate of COVID-19 in all segments of the community, preventing disparities prevalent in other geographic areas.

Participating churches will continue to serve members and the public through online worship sessions. In addition, by Dec. 1, select churches will begin administering wellness checks in their congregations and communities via phone, text and digital platforms.

Here is a full list of the the pastors halting in-person worship:

Rev. Nathaniel Moody (Co-chair Kent County COVID-19 Church Task Force) – Brown Hutcherson Ministries Rev. Miguel A. Toro (Co-chair Kent County COVID-19 Church Task Force) – Iglesia de Cristo Misionera Rev. Jeff Manion (Co-chair Kent County COVID-19 Church Task Force) – Ada Bible Church Rev. Miguel Abreu – Iglesia de Cristo Misionera Rev. Carlos Aranguiz – Iglesia Belem Grand Rapids Rev. Joy Bonnema – Madison Square Church (North Campus) Rev. Perfecto Brown – The New Breed Church Rev. Suzan Brown – The New Breed Church Rev. Dr. Ron Carter – King’s Bible Church Rev. Kevin Crisostomo – Iglesia Cristo Misionera Rev. Robert Dean – New Life COGIC Rev. Darrell Delaney – Madison Square Church (Square Campus) Rev. Dr. Howard C. Earle, Jr. – New Hope Baptist Church Rev. Troy A. Evans – The EDGE Urban Fellowship Rev. Juan F. Flores – Belen Casa del Pan Rev. Dr. Eula C. Gaddis, Jr. – Prince of Peace Missionary Baptist Church Rev. Dr. Willie A. Gholston II – First Community AME Church Rev. Adam Green – New Dimensions Victory Center Church of God in Christ Rev. Dwight Gutridge - St. Luke AME Zion Rev. Julian Guzman – Iglesia Vida Plena Rev. Dr. Timothy Mark Harris – Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church Rev. Severino Hernandez – Iglesia Fuente de Vida Rev. Dr. Kenneth W. Hoskins – Alpha Omega Ministries COGIC Rev. Michelle Jackson – Church Builders Bible Training Center Rev. Jay Jones – The Pentecostals of Kentwood Rev. Joe Jones – Brown Hutcherson Ministries Rev. Dr. Kizombo L. Kalumbula, Jr. – Tabernacle Community Church Rev. Brad Knetsch – Madison Square Church (Franklin Campus) Rev. Dallas Lenear – Journey Church Grand Rapids Rev. Thea Leunk – Eastern Avenue Christian Reformed Church Rev. Nygil B. Likely – Friendship Missionary Baptist Church Rev. Artie M. Lindsay, Sr. – Tabernacle Community Church Rev. Marcus Little – Berean Baptist Church Rev. Ernestine Lockett – Bread of the World Church Rev. Deborah McCreary – Eastminster Presbyterian Church Rev. Sandra McGlothin – Women of Faith Ministries Bishop Dennis McMurray – Renaissance Church of God in Christ Rev. Jorge Morales – Iglesia Casa de Oración Rev. John Mondi – African Community Fellowship Rev. Daniel Oglesby – Living Word Christian Center Rev. Carl A. Pace, Jr. – True Light Baptist Church Rev. Daniel Parker – Kingdom Life Ministries Rev. M. Wayne Peters – 4 Fires Ministries Rev. J.R. Pittman – Ignite Fellowship Church Rev. Anna Radcliffe – City Chapel Grand Rapids Rev. Ron Radcliffe – City Chapel Grand Rapids Rev. David Reynoso – Iglesia Sanando las Naciones Rev. Isaura Rivas – Mt. Zion Hispanic Seventh-day Adventist Church Rev. José Luis Rivas – Iglesia Cada de mi Padre Rev. Jose Riveron - Iglesia Bautista Reconciliacíon Rev. Leatha Roberts – Changing Point Church Rev. Robert Roberts – Changing Point Church Rev. Charlie Selmon, Jr. – Wellspring Church of Grand Rapids Rev. Raycheen Sims – Dream Builders International Church Rev. Robert Sims – Dream Builders International Church Rev. Dr. James C. Stokes – New Life Tabernacle COGIC Rev. Leroy Tolbert – Macedonia Baptist Church Rev. Robert Trice – Relevant Church Grand Rapids Rev. Willie E. Waver II – No Greater Love Ministries Rev. Theda Fields White – Pinnacle Crest Ministries Rev. Tim Wilson – South Harbor Church

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.