Most classes of the new semester to start remotely at MSU

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Most classes at Michigan State University will start the semester remotely, President Samuel L. Stanley Jr. announced Friday. In a letter to Spartans, Stanley said remote learning will be in place for “at least the first three weeks of the semester.”

The news comes just days after the state reported the highest number of daily confirmed cases reported in a single day since the pandemic began. Stanley cited this surge in cases as a reason for the change to remote learning.

“I realize that students prefer to be in person, and so do I. But it is important that we do so in a safe manner,” Stanley says in the letter to students.

“Starting the semester remotely and de-densifying campus in the coming weeks can be a solution to slowing the spread of the virus. During the first three weeks, my leadership team and I will be reviewing case numbers and other COVID-19 trends regularly to determine what additional protective measures will be enacted.”

Stanley said most classes will be done remotely to start the semester but that some labs and professional school programs needs to meet in person. Details surrounding how those classes will be carried out are currently limited, but Stanley said students in those classes will soon receive information from their instructors.

While classes will primarily take place out of the classroom, resident halls will still be open and available, along with dining halls, the library and IM facilities. Students may choose, however, to stay home or at other locations during the few weeks of remote learning.

Stanley concluded his letter by saying additional information about vaccine and booster requirements will be released in the coming weeks.

“We are still requiring all vaccinated students, faculty and staff to receive their booster if and when they are eligible,” he said.

