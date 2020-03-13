ROCKFORD, Mich. — The Michigan High School Athletic Association won't be thinking about resuming high school athletic competing until the beginning of April. A day after announcing the postponement of all sports due to the spread of the Coronavirus, the MHSAA said Friday the suspension will last at least until April 5th.

The suspension means all winter and spring activities have to stop. From games to practices to strength training and even team meetings. It's a tough pill to swallow for all the athletes who have been working hard toward winning a championship. Rockford athletic director Cole Andrews says it may not be fair but it's a hard lesson that sometimes life doesn't work out exactly as you plan.

"Well it's certainly going to be a learning experience for them and all of us. I don't know if there is going to be anything great to say to particularly a season who are now not going to get that opportunity to compete," Andrews said.

Rockford was supposed to host the gymnastics state championships this weekend. Andrews is hopeful the school will still be able to do it but he knows there's a good chance that won't happen.

"I think it's so fluid you just never know at this point," Andrews.

►Do you have more questions about COVID-19 in Michigan? Check out the state's website.

What are the symptoms and ways to prevent COVID-19?

The CDC says patients with the confirmed infection have reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

To slow the spread of COVID-19 in Michigan the state gave the following recommendations:

Learn about the signs and symptoms of COVID-19, which include fever, cough and difficulty breathing.

STAY HOME WHEN YOU ARE SICK, and individuals at risk of severe illness should consider staying at home to avoid others who are sick.

Regularly clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces, such as doorknobs, keyboards, cell phones and light switches.

Communicate and reinforce best practices for washing hands and covering coughs and sneezes.

Be sure to maintain a supply of medications, food, and other essentials in your house.

Cancel or postpone large gatherings, conferences and sporting events (e.g. events with over 100 people).

Reduce in-person gatherings and activities, especially for organizations with individuals at risk of severe illness. Consider offering video or audio of events.

Consider tele-learning or tele-work opportunities, where feasible.

Limit non-essential work travel.

If you care for a loved one living in a care facility, monitor the situation, ask about the health of the other residents frequently, and know the protocol if there is an outbreak.

Limit visitors at hospitals and other facilities to only those who are absolutely necessary and implement screening of visitors for temperature and respiratory symptoms.

