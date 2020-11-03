EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State University is suspending face-to-face instruction in lectures, seminars and classroom settings and moving coursework to virtual instruction.

The move comes after the first two presumptive cases of COVID-19, the novel coronavirus, have been confirmed in Michigan.

"This will be an evolving process and I ask for everyone’s patience," said Samuel L. Stanley, Jr., M.D. President in a statement.

The university has an online resource for the coronavirus and is expected to have more communications in the coming days regarding university employees, remote and telecommuting options.

"It is our desire to be both proactive in keeping everyone healthy and safe, and also continue the important work of the university," Stanley said."One of the best ways to prevent the spread of any viral disease is to limit contact and transmission of the virus."

This suspension of in-person classes will last until Monday, April 20 and at the time the university will reevaluate the decision.

At this time, the campus will remain open, but all university-related international travel has been suspended.

The university also has a toll-free hotline to help address questions for students, faculty, staff and parents: 888-353-1294.

