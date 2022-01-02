MSU: Proof of vaccine or negative test required to attend athletics, arts events

Attendees must show proof of a COVID-19 vaccine or a negative COVID-19 test before entering events. The University of Michigan recently adopted a similar policy.

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State University announced Saturday that a new vaccine and testing policy will impact admission to athletics and arts events on campus. Attendees must show proof of a COVID-19 vaccine or a negative COVID-19 test before entering events.

The announcement comes after COVID-19 surges impact the nation. The University of Michigan also adopted a vaccine and testing policy for its indoor athletics events, effective Jan. 1.

At MSU, all attendees 12 and older must show one of the following items:

A COVID-19 vaccination card and photo ID with the name matching the vaccination card

MSU students, faculty and staff can show their university ID as proof of compliance with the university vaccine mandate

A printout or photo of a negative PCR COVID test taken within 72 hours of the event and a photo ID

Those under 17 will not be required to show photo ID with their vaccination cards or COVID-19 tests.

Along with the vaccine and testing policy, universal indoor masking will also be required to attend athletics and arts events.

Attendees are encouraged to arrive early to allow time for verification before the event. COVID-19 testing will not be available onsite; guests should arrive already having received a negative test.

To find a vaccination clinic near you, click here. To learn more about MSU's vaccine and testing policy, click here.

