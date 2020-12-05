MudPenny opens Ada location despite pandemic

Local restaurant and coffee bar is opening its newest location in Ada, despite the COVID-19 pandemic sweeping the community.

ADA, Mich — Local restaurant and coffee bar, MudPenny, opened its newest location in Ada Tuesday.

The new location is at 496 Ada Drive SE in the heart of the Ada Village. According to a press release, it's open now but with takeout and curbside services only. The restaurant is adhering to strict safety and cleanliness standards in order to keep both customers and employees safe, the press release said.

The Ada location features coffee from MudPenny’s roastery, farm-to-table and organic ingredients and menu items for a variety of dietary needs including gluten-free, vegan, vegetarian and keto.

The Ada location was originally going to open in March, but it was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We were devastated as a company by the virus but our hope is greater,” said Matthew Fuller, MudPenny founder and owner. “The virus has dealt us all a blow but we are pushing forward. We are committed to giving our staff the ability to work and provide for their families. We love our family, we love our community and we are excited to share that love with Ada.”

As part of the safety standards in Ada:

All employees will undergo daily symptom checks and are reporting their temperature before their shift, along with mid-day temperature checks.

Clean face masks will be worn at all times

Clean gloves and regular hand washing will also be part of operations

“In our first few days of being open, we’ve had great response from people in Ada and we look forward to getting to know them and to provide some comfort during these uncertain times,” Fuller said.

Initially, the Ada location will be open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Orders can be placed by phone at 616-259-5353 or online at mudpenny.com.

