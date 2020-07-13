Multiple COVID-19 cases linked to 'large party' near Ann Arbor

“This is a very clear example of how quickly this virus spreads and how many people can be impacted in a very short amount of time.”

SALINE, Mich. — The Washtenaw County Health Department said Monday that multiple COVID-19 cases and exposures are connected to large 4th of July holiday weekend party in the Saline area.

“This is a very clear example of how quickly this virus spreads and how many people can be impacted in a very short amount of time,” says Jimena Loveluck, MSW, Health Officer with Washtenaw County Health Department. “We cannot hope to accomplish our goal of containing COVID-19 and preventing additional cases, hospitalizations and deaths without full community support and cooperation."

Our Detroit ABC affiliate WXYZ said the total number of cases is over 40 and at least 66 people were exposed. The majority of new cases being young people between the ages of 15-25 years old.

According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state is 69,338 with 6,068 deaths from the virus.

Washtenaw County has a total of 1679 cases and 108 deaths from the virus.

Anyone who attended the event or knows they were exposed should self-quarantine for 14 days, the health department said.

The health department is working to reach everyone who may have come in contact with the illnesses in order to slow the virus.

"None of us wants to be the reason someone in our community or county becomes seriously ill or dies,” says Brian D. Marl, Mayor of the City of Saline. “We have the opportunity to work together and with our local health department to contain this as quickly as possible. We know what we need to do, and we can certainly do it.”

