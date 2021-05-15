Muskegon County Board of Commissioners votes to ban mandatory 'vaccine passports'

According to the meeting minutes, the decision was made after designating mandatory vaccine passports as "highly discriminatory."

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — The Muskegon County Board of Commissioners voted in favor of a resolution banning mandatory "vaccine passports" within the county.

According to the meeting minutes, the decision was made after designating vaccine passports as "highly discriminatory."

"Muskegon County does not support, endorse or enforce mandatory vaccines or vaccine passports in government buildings, public spaces, businesses or places of employment," the resolution says.

The full meeting minutes and resolution can be found here.

