Muskegon County sees biggest spike in coronavirus cases

The Muskegon County Health Department reported 94 new positive coronavirus cases on Saturday, followed by 92 on Sunday.

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — On May 17, Muskegon County reported a high at the time of 29 new COVID-19 cases in a single day. That record stood until it was matched on Oct. 21.

But since mid-October cases have gone up significantly.

"Doubled and now tripled," said Kathy Moore, Muskegon County's public health director.

Over the weekend Muskegon County set new single day records with 94 new cases on Saturday and 92 on Sunday.

"I think people have just dropped their guards," said Moore.

And Moore is concerned about a wave of new positive cases following the Halloween weekend gatherings and Tuesday's election.

Moore recommends voters follow the social distance marks put out by area clerks. Especially if voters are waiting in long lines next to strangers for long periods of time.

"You need to stay spaced six feet from members that are not in your household," said Moore.

And she says all voters should be using a mask, using sanitation stations, and bringing their own pen to use so they don't have to use one other voters have touched.

The new spike in positive cases in Muskegon County is causing some schools to temporally go back to distance learning. But according to Moore students are not getting COVID-19 at school.

"It's happening outside of schools at parties and social gatherings," said Moore.

Justin Grill the Chief Medical Officer with Mercy Health Muskegon tells 13 ON YOUR SIDE the hospital currently has 51 COVID-19 positive patients and the most common age of patients continues to be over 55.

As of Nov. 1 the county's cumulative COVID-19 cases stood at 2,556 with 83 deaths.

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.