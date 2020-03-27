MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — Muskegon County reported the deaths of two COVID-19 patients on Friday.

The victims are an 83-year-old man and a 78-year-old man.

“Our hearts go out to their families during their time of grief,” said Kathy Moore, Muskegon County Health Officer. “It is critical for us to protect each another and take all possible measures of prevention. Please stay home to help slow the spread of this illness.”

The county is urging all residents to adhere to these guidelines:

Stay at home. Do not go out except for essential tasks such as seeking medical care or getting groceries.

If you must go out, stay at least 6 feet away from others and avoid gatherings.

Wash your hands often, especially after going out, coughing or sneezing.

Do not touch your face or mouth.

Check on others. Call your loved ones and friends who are most at risk and see how they are doing.

The county says testing is ongoing, however, due to the limitations of testing and many tests pending — it's important that everyone takes precautions.

Do you have more questions about COVID-19 in Michigan? Check out the state's website.

Patients with confirmed infection have reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

