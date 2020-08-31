Monday marks first day of virtual classes for Muskegon Heights students

It's back to school Monday morning for hundreds of students in Muskegon Heights.

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — Monday marks the first day of school for hundreds of students in Muskegon Heights. This year is one unlike any others and students will begin learning online.

School leaders spent the summer working on a plan to meet the challenges their faced with in this pandemic.

13 ON YOUR SIDE's Angela Cunningham spoke with school leaders who said on top of everything else, they had to be mindful of how COVID-19 has disproportionately impacted communities of color. So, when most families said they were not comfortable with in-person learning, the district listened.

Muskegon Heights Public School Academy System students will attend online synchronous classrooms, Monday through Friday. They will also have access to additional online support, like with their homework.

District leaders will spend the next two weeks monitoring data, such as attendance and academic success. By the end of September, they hope to start inviting some students into the buildings for small group instruction and one-on-one tutoring.

The district has faced some huge obstacles over the past decade, but Rane' Garcia said all of that, has helped them deal with this pandemic head-on.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.