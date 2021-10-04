Muskegon Heights Public Schools moves to distance learning after increase in COVID-19 cases

The pause applies to all in-person learning and sports for all students in the Muskegon Heights school district for 2 weeks.

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — Friday, Muskegon Heights Public Schools announced it will move to distance learning after a recent increase in COVID-19 cases across the state of Michigan.

The pause applies to all in-person learning and sports for all students in the Muskegon Heights school district for 2 weeks.

During the 2 week pause, Muskegon Heights Superintendent Rene Garcia announced that the school team will purchase more comfortable and secure masks, as well as improve procedures and structure for better social distancing.

She says students can get prepared for the return to in-person learning by getting tested, or if able, schedule a COVID-19 vaccine.

Muskegon Heights Public Schools is one of three schools in West Michigan to announce they will be going virtual after recommendations from Governor Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Today, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 7,834 cases of COVID-19 along with 26 deaths Friday.

The total number of cases is at 731,131. The death toll now stands at 16,426.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.