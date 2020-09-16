Muskegon Public Schools: 2 students test positive for COVID-19

The district sent out a letter to parents and staff Monday.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Two students within the Muskegon Public Schools district have tested posted for COVID-19, according to a letter sent to families and staff by superintendent Matt Cortez.

The letter states the students were exposed to the virus outside of the school system.

They will self-isolate, along with close contacts, who have been notified by Muskegon’s public health department. Students and staff who have not come into close contact with those students will not be notified, and will not have to quarantine, Cortez wrote. He did not specify which school or schools the students attended.

Several schools across West Michigan have reported positive COVID-19 cases among students and staff as the school year persists, including Caledonia, Grandville, and Rockford.

Muskegon Public Schools has been operating a mix of in-person and virtual learning, with on-campus tutoring available to students.

