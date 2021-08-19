Muskegon Public Schools to require masks indoors for students, staff and visitors

The school district will practice social distancing, nightly sanitizations of the entire building and will run air purifiers in each classroom.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Muskegon Public Schools joins many other school districts in West Michigan that will require universal masking indoors when students return to the classroom.

With school starting on Aug. 26, Superintendent Matthew T. Cortez sent home a letter to parents and guardians laying out this semester's COVID-19 safety plan.

Important Letter about the opening of the 21-22 school year and COVID procedures. Posted by Muskegon Public Schools on Thursday, August 19, 2021

Here are some of the procedures:

Students, staff and visitors will be required to wear masks while indoors.

Air purifiers will be run in each classroom area.

Regular washing/sanitizing of hands will be allowed throughout the day.

Social distancing will be practiced with an optimum 3 feet spacing whenever possible.

Sanitization of touch points and common areas will occur throughout the day.

Nightly sanitization and cleaning of the entire building will be completed.

The CDC and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services recommend universal masking while indoors to help slow the spread of the Delta variant.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.