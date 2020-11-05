MUSKEGON, Mich. — If the state of Michigan reopens at the end of May, there will likely be a lot of changes to the way we live and operate in public.

Entering our favorite bars, restaurants and businesses won't be the same as it was before the COVID-19 pandemic forced them to close in March.

A Muskegon business, knowing the economy had to start back up at some point, conjured up an idea that is not only helping West Michigan businesses, but businesses from all over the United States.

"We had to realign what we were doing and find a way to stay operating," said Brad Peters, co-owner of Classic Stamp & Sign in Muskegon. "It's just taken off."

Peters is referring to the line of social distancing products (stickers, floor decals, banners, etc.) his company started printing and selling to businesses in April.

"We need all these businesses to get back open and make sure they're safe when they do," Peters said. "I figured this would help."

Peters says he came up with the idea in late March when he visited some area businesses that were considered 'essential,' and saw that they were using masking tape on the floor to mark off where people should stand to stay six feet apart. He realized there was a need, and that he had the means and resources to help.

"The stickers are reminders of what we've all been forced to do for the past two months," Peters added. "They provide a classier presentation to masking tape or some scribbled writing with a Sharpie on some cardboard."

Peters says that he can design the stickers according to whatever the customer wants and whatever best fits their brand. Every color, shape and size is available to order.

Companies can have their logos printed on the stickers or leave them generic.

"Restaurants have really kept us busy," said Peters. "When they're allowed to open, they will likely have limited seating, so they've wanted these signs to put on their windows, doors and tables.

"Some tables will be occupied, while others won't...This signage is helping them prepare," he said.

Word of Peters' signage has started to spread beyond Michigan, causing his printing machines to work overtime.

"We probably see about 5,000 stickers go out each day," he said. "Anywhere from casinos in Las Vegas to state offices in Florida [have placed orders].

"I had one order go about two blocks from the White House."

All signs point to Michigan re-opening soon, and when that happens, Peters' signs will point everyone in the right direction.

"Anything [businesses] need to stay open and stay safe," said Peters.

If you're interested in ordering some of Classic Stamp & Sign's social distancing signage for your business, you're asked to send an email to: info@ClassicStampAndSign.com, or call (231) 737-0200.

