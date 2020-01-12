NAACPGR, Black Impact Collaborative to host flu shot, COVID-19 testing event

The two groups are partnering with Cherry Health, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan and MSU College of Human Medicine for the Saturday event.

Several Grand Rapids groups are hosting a COVID-19 testing and flu shot event on Saturday, Dec. 5.

The NAACP of Greater Grand Rapids and the Black Impact Collaborative (BIC) are partnering with 411GR, Cherry Health, MSU College of Human Medicine and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan to bring these services to those in need for free, according to an event Facebook page.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church at 510 Franklin St. SE, testing and vaccinations will be administered in a drive thru style and PPE will be available. The flu shot and COVID-19 tests will be free, if applicable, according to Cherry Health. Click here to pre-register for a COVID-19 test.

In November, NAACPGR and BIC held a Thanksgiving meal giveaway that provided meals, toys and fresh produce to over 200 families. The two groups are working together to address the needs of Black residents, who have been disproportionately impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"With COVID-19 it's so clear to us that needs are amplified, and so we wanted to meet some direct needs here in our community," Dallas Lenear, acting chair of the Black Impact Collaborative, said following the Thanksgiving event.

For any questions about the event, you can email info@naacpgr.com or call 616-719-3478.

