TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. — Organizers of the National Cherry Festival are postponing the event to July 3-10 2021.

"There have been few times in our near 100-year history that the National Cherry Festival has not come together to put on a wonderful celebration of cherries, and in those rare instances it was always to support the community and protect the region," stated Kat Paye, National Cherry Festival Executive Director.

Paye also stated,"In these unprecedented times, it is for those same reasons, and with heavy hearts, the decision has been made to postpone the National Cherry Festival to July 3rd-10th, 2021.”

The health and safety of guests, volunteers, staff, and the community are first priority to the event's organizers.

The decision did not come lightly. Organizers factored planning time and effort and the economic impacts the festival has on the area.

Organizers were unable to be fully confident that it would be safe to gather and celebrate during the first week of July 2020.

“Not only is the Festival a beloved national tradition, it’s a key economic driver for our region. It’s painful to see organizers cancel the 2020 event, but prioritizing the health and safety of festival goers, volunteers and the community is the honorable thing to do”, said Trevor Tkach, President and CEO of Traverse City Tourism.

Organizers appreciate the support of local community leaders and organizations, with this difficult decision.

Event organizers know that it is the correct decision for the community and to ensure the celebration of cherries can go on for the next 100 years.

With this decision made, organizers can pivot their energy to assist the community in its time of need and urge everyone to do the same.

Information regarding already purchased tickets or race registration will be release as soon as it's available.

For more information visit the National Cherry Festival's website.

Organizers released a video about the postponement:

