Gov. Whitmer asks President Trump to extended National Guard COVID-19 assistance through end of the year

LANSING, Mich. — On Friday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer sent a letter to President Donald Trump requesting that he authorize the use of the National Guard through December 31.

Title 32 authority allows Guard members to receive federal pay and benefits. It was set to expire on August 21 -- a deadline set by the Trump Administration.

“The Michigan National Guard is a crucial part of the State’s emergency response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the Guard will be vital to our ongoing recovery as well," Whitmer said.

“Beyond August 21, 2020, we will continue to require the Michigan National Guard to perform humanitarian missions across the state, such as helping run mobile screening facilities, testing, distributing food and medical supplies, ensuring resiliency of supply lines, disinfecting public spaces, and supporting public safety when required," she continued.

In addition to allowing Michigan to fully utilize the National Guard for recovery and reopening efforts, the extension of Title 32 authority means that many Guard members will qualify for federal retirement and education benefits made available under the GI Bill.

